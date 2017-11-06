IRMA Signs MoU With IIT-BHU To Promote Innovation Indian Refractory Makers Association (IRMA) today said it has signed an agreement with IIT-BHU, Varanasi, to set up a Centre of Excellence in Refractories at the Ceramics Department of the Institute.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT IRMA to set up a Centre of Excellence in Refractories at IIT BHU. Mumbai: Indian Refractory Makers Association (IRMA) today said it has signed an agreement with IIT-BHU, Varanasi, to set up a Centre of Excellence in Refractories at the Ceramics Department of the Institute. This is an initiative that will bring in technological advancement to the refractory industry in the country for making it globally competitive, a release issued here said.



"This Centre of Excellence will fulfill the need of the industry as we did not have an independent third party laboratory for material testing.



"I am confident that it will establish a distinct reputation for itself with cutting-edge infrastructure facilities at IIT-BHU and technical prowess of Indian Refractory Makers Association," Indian Refractory Makers Association Chairman Hakimuddin Ali said.



The Centre of Excellence will provide third party testing of refractory products and raw materials to all the refractory makers, user industries and suppliers of a variety of raw materials.



It will also characterise indigenous raw materials, which will help the refractory makers identify the best suited raw materials for various applications.



"I am sure that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in the development of the refractory industry. It will be a place, where all the players in the refractory industry can take the advantage of our expertise and improve the quality of their products.



"Our aim is to make Indian refractory products globally competitive by creating a synergy between industry and academia," IIT (BHU), Varanasi Department of Ceramic Engineering Professor Devendra Kumar said.



