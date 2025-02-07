IIT BHU Achieves Highest Placement Record With Rs 2.2 Crore Package

IIT BHU has achieved the highest CTC package of Rs 2,2 crore per annum in the recent placement session held at the institute. The average package received by students is Rs 22,79,680.91 per annum. The institute secured a total of 1,128 placement offers and 424 internship offers as of January 31, 2025.

The placements have been conducted in diverse range of industries such as technology, consulting, finance, and core engineering sectors. Major recruiters in the recent session include Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tata Steel, Amazon, Data brics, ITC, Amazon, Samsung, Oracle, Walmart and Qualcomm, among others.

The placement drive is currently underway as many students are yet to be placed.

Sharing insights on the placements, Professor Amit Patra, Director of IIT (BHU), said, "The placement results this year reinforce IIT (BHU)'s position as a premier institute producing industry-ready professionals. Our students' talent and the institute's commitment to academic and research excellence continue to attract top-tier recruiters. The ongoing placement season continues, and the institute anticipates even greater milestones in the coming months."

The institute completed its 100 years in 2019. As per the official website, the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi owes its existence to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of the first residential university of modern India. Engineering education in BHU started in 1919 with the establishment of Banaras Engineering College (BENCO). In 1968, the erstwhile engineering colleges of BHU, namely BENCO, MINMET, and TECHNO, were merged to form the Institute of Technology (IT-BHU). IT-BHU became IIT (BHU) Varanasi on June 29, 2012, by an Act of Parliament.



