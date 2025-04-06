IIT BHU PG Admissions 2025 Last Date Extended, Check Details

IIT BHU PG Admissions 2025: IIT BHU has extended the registration deadline for its MTech, MPharm programs to April 9, 2025. Eligible candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 can apply by visiting the official website, pgadmission.iitbhu.ac.in.

IIT BHU PG Admissions 2025: Steps To Register

Visit the official website: pgadmission.iitbhu.ac.in

Register on the portal and log in to fill the application form

Select the program and fill in personal information, uploading your photo and signature

Enter the COAP Registration ID (for M.Tech Full-Time Regular category) and pay the application processing fee online

Fill in academic information, GATE/GPAT or other qualifying exam details, and work experience (if applicable)

Save, view, lock/submit, and download the application form (PDF)

The official notification reads: "All fields in the online application form are mandatory. The portal will not accept incomplete or incorrectly filled forms. Please mention '-NA-' against fields that are not relevant to you, and '-Nil-' for fields for which you do not have any data. Save your entries by clicking the 'save' button provided at the bottom of the page after every entry to avoid any data loss."

Application Fee

Rs. 500 for General, OBC-Non Creamy Layer, and General-EWS category candidates

Rs. 250 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates

The fee must be paid online only and is non-refundable, meaning it cannot be returned or reimbursed under any circumstances.

Admitted candidates will be notified via email and through the admission portal. They must pay the registration (academic) fee online and send the e-receipt to the concerned department head/coordinator by the specified date. If a candidate wishes to withdraw, they may do so within the notified period and will receive a refund after deducting a penalty. No refund will be given after physical registration, except for caution money.