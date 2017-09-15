Indian American Man, 21, Arrested For Killing Psychiatrist From Telangana Umar Rashid Dutt, is being held in prison on a $1 million bond after his arrest on Wednesday night shortly after Achutha Reddy, 57, was murdered in his clinic in East Wichita.

The 21-year-old Indian American arrested for killing an Indian psychiatrist in Kansas was once sent to India to "straighten out", local media reported.Umar Rashid Dutt, is being held in prison on a $1 million bond after his arrest on Wednesday night shortly after Achutha Reddy, 57, was murdered in his clinic in East Wichita Mr Dutt was being treated by Dr Reddy, who was originally from Telangana. He allegedly stabbed the victim to death in an alley near the clinic.Mr Dutt's neighbours and a former teacher on Thursday told local TV station KWCH that although he was "kind and very quiet", he was also "rebellious and involved with wrong company".Ryan Schrader, who taught Mr Dutt for three years in high school, told the station that he remembered discussions on him being sent to India as one of several ideas to "get him on a better path". He did not elaborate.The teacher said that Mr Dutt had differences with parents over his future and was not sure of going to college.Mr Dutt, who grew up in Wichita with his parents and sister, completed high school in 2014 and did a few semesters at Wichita State University but did not graduate.Neighbors described Mr Dutt as "kind and very quiet", and those who knew him said he was not violent.Dr Reddy is the second Indian killed this year in Kansas. Telangana resident Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in a racist hate crime in February