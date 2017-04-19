'F#$% Off Back To India,' Shouted Woman Filmed On Ireland Train

A video of the incident on the train travelling from Limerick Colbert to Limerick Junction on Sunday was described as "shocking and disgraceful" by the rail operator.
Multiple videos of the woman was filmed and tweeted by fellow passengers on the train. The video was recorded by another female commuter who referes to the lady as "disgusting racist lady" in her tweet. She also went on to worn her of sharing the videos online after the incident.
The Irish Independent reported that the Police in Ireland were investigating the matter on Tuesday.
The incident began when the woman objected to an Asian passenger placing a bag on an empty seat.
The passenger sighs after being abused by the woman.
In the footage, the woman was seen furiously ranting at a group of people -- and at one point told a man to "f*** off back to India" in response to him referring to her as an "old lady". Other passengers tried unsuccessfully to quieten her.
According to the series of tweets by a fellow passenger, the woman ranted for over 18 minutes before they left their seats.
(Disclaimer: The video contains strong language)
@IrishRail angry anti-indian #racist rail passenger from Limerick to Limerick junction (part 1) #irishrailpic.twitter.com/78YVx2LP5Y— TheBex (@TheBexWay) April 16, 2017