"Is This Your Culture?": Racist Stickers In Australia Show Indian Man Squatting

Racist stickers targeting Indians have surfaced in Cessnock, a city in Australia's New South Wales state, prompting a federal MP to condemn the material and urge residents to help get it removed.

David Repacholi, the federal MP for the area, called the stickers "disgusting racist" material in a social media post, warning that attempts to sow hatred and division would not be tolerated in the Hunter Region.

"Enough of this racist bullsh*t," he wrote.

Stickers Call For 'Remigration Now'

The stickers reportedly feature a man of Indian appearance defecating on a street, accompanied by the message, "Is this your culture? We don't like it!"

The material also claims that "32% of Australia's population is foreign born", identifies India as being "at the top of that list" and demands, "Remigration now!"

The messages have drawn a sharp response from Repacholi, who said racism would not be accepted in the community.

"Racism isn't welcome in Cessnock. It isn't welcome in the Hunter. And it won't go unchallenged," he said.

"We're better and stronger than the hate and division these people are trying to spread", he said.

Repacholi also appealed to residents who come across the stickers to share their locations so the material could be reported and removed.

"Don't give these cowards any more publicity than they deserve," he added.

Follows 'Keep Curry' Leaflet Controversy

The latest incident comes months after another controversy involving anti-Indian material in the Hunter Region.

In July, leaflets targeting Indian migrants were reportedly distributed in letterboxes across Kurri Kurri. The material urged residents to "keep curry" out of the town and promoted anti-immigration ideas, including "remigration" and the preservation of culture.

Repacholi condemned the leaflets at the time, saying racist material had been circulated across the community.

He also warned that local doctors had already been subjected to racist remarks and abuse, raising concerns about the impact of hostility towards Indian migrants in the region.