When Mulayam Singh's Chhoti Bahu Aparna Yadav Met Yogi Adityanath

Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this morning along with her husband Prateek Yadav, the Samajwadi patriarch's younger son. What was described as a "courtesy call" has drawn huge interest days after the BJP came to power, decimating the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh elections.Mr Adityanath, 44, took charge on Sunday. Around 9 am, Aparna and Prateek Yadav arrived with a bouquet of peach roses at the guest house where the priest-politician has been staying since his swearing-in. The couple spent about 30 minutes.Aparna Yadav, the "Chhoti Bahu" in the Yadav family and the sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, fought the election as a Samajwadi Party candidate in a Lucknow seat but lost to the BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.Before the election campaign, Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna and Prateek Yadav were seen on opposite sides of the Yadav family war.But in an attempt to tackle talk of a raging feud in the middle of elections, Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, a star campaigner for the Samajwadi Party, held a rally for her sister-in-law.This is not the first time Aparna Yadav's fraternizing with the BJP has drawn attention.In the past, questions have been raised about the 26-year-old's open admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In October last year, Aparna Yadav clicked a selfie with PM Modi at a family function that he attended in Lucknow.As the photo generated controversy and raised questions about her political leanings, she said, "What's wrong with that? He is everyone's PM."Aparna Yadav married Prateek Yadav in 2011. 28-year-old Prateek, a businessman, is Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son from his second wife. He has amassed a large real estate empire that includes a high-end gym. During the campaign for the UP election, he was in news for showing off his blue, Rs 4 crore Lamborghini on the streets of Lucknow.