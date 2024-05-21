Correction Window Opens For UGC-NET June 2024, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for students who wish to make corrections in the UGC-NET June 2024 application forms. All the registered candidates for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA and verify their particulars. If required, students can further make correction in their particulars.

The application window for making corrections was opened today, May 21 and will be closed on May 23, 2024. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 11:59 pm om May 23. The NTA will not accept any correction in particulars after the last day.

Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application forms online through the correction window at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in

They will be required to pay an additional fee either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI for making changes.

The UGC-NET is a crucial examination that determines eligibility for various academic pursuits, including the award of the Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as an assistant professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will conduct the UGC-NET for 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper) mode.

The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June and December.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.

