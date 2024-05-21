Applications Invited For 'National Award To Teachers 2024', Check Details To Apply

The Ministry of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the National Award to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges, universities, higher educational institutions/polytechnics across the country.

In order to become eligible for the award, the candidates are required to fulfill certain criteria. The complete details are available on the official website https://www.awards.gov.in/

The applicant must be a regular faculty member for satisfying the criteria. He/she should have at least five years of full time teaching experience at the undergraduate and/postgraduate level.

The candidate must not be above 55 years of age as on the last date of receiving application for the awards.

As per the official information shared by the Ministry of Education, Vice-chancellor/ Director / Principal (regular or officiating) are not eligible to apply for the awards.

The deadline to fill the nomination for the awards is June 20, 2024.

The selected awardees will be felicitated on September 5, (Teachers Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a remarkable teacher.

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers 2024 in Higher Educational Institutions is to recognise the distinctive contributions of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them.