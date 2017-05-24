What Brad Pitt And Shah Rukh Khan Chatted About In Mumbai War Machine, however, wasn't what Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan began their chat with - they started by talking about dancing

Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan for a special chat session for War Machine in Mumbai Mumbai: 'I wouldn't make it in Bollywood, I can't dance,' Brad Pitt told SRK 'We can make anyone dance,' SRK responded Brad Pitt is in India to promote his new film War Machine War Machine that he quietly breezed into Mumbai to promote. The 53-year-old Hollywood star's visit was kept very secret, as was his War Machine, however, wasn't what they began their chat with - they started by talking about dancing. "I wouldn't make it in Bollywood, I can't dance," Brad Pitt told



Here are pictures from the session:

Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan for a special chat session for War Machine in Mumbai

Brad Pitt is also expected to make a quick appearance at a special screening of War Machine, produced by Netflix, at a theatre in Mumbai later. The film co-stars actors like Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Michael Hall and Topher Grace.



In War Machine, Brad Pitt plays the role of four-star US general Glenn McMahon. The film, made under the stewardship of Animal Kingdom director David Michod, tracks his journey as he is given the task of ending the war in Afghanistan. The film is inspired by Michael Hastings' book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan. War Machine follows the rise and fall of General Glen McMahon and shows how a Rolling Stone led to his fall.



By being a part of this ambitious $60 million project, Brad Pitt is backing Netflix and promoting it as a key player in the movie business. Along with the film's lead actor, director David Michod and producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are also in Mumbai.



War Machine from May 26.





