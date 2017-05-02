'Want 50 Heads As Revenge': Daughter Of Soldier Beheaded By Pak

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 02, 2017 14:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Want 50 Heads As Revenge': Daughter Of Soldier Beheaded By Pak

Click to Play

Family of Border Security Force constable Prem Sagar, who was killed by Pakistan Army on Monday.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 2 soldiers killed, mutilated by Pakistan yesterday along Line of Control
  2. Want revenge, says Prem Sagar's family, he was with BSF
  3. Family of army constable Paramjit Singh asks to see body before cremation
In a small village in Uttar Pradesh, a young woman is clear on how India must avenge two soldiers who were killed and then beheaded yesterday by Pakistan.

"I want 50 heads for his sacrifice" she says, referring to her father, Prem Sagar, who was a constable with the Border Security Force.  

Yesterday, Pakistani troops crossed into Indian territory in Kashmir and killed him and then mutilated his body. They inflicted similar atrocities an army jawan, Paramjit Singh. Indian army sources said that the Pakistanis crossed the Line of Control or defacto border in Kashmir but did not breach the wire fence that India uses to mark its military boundary.
 
paramjit singh family afp

Upset relatives of Paramjit Singh said they wouldn't cremate him till they were allowed to see his body

The Indian soldiers were killed while patrolling between two posts along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector that were attacked with mortar bombs and heavy fire by Pakistan at 8:30 am yesterday.  India says using that as cover, its men were targeted.

Pakistan's army has denied those allegations, stating "Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian."

But the government and the army have both pledged appropriate response for the barbaric act.

Paramjit Singh's body was moved today to his village in Tarn Taran in Punjab, where upset relatives said they would not cremate him till they were allowed to see his body. "Whose body is this? It is all behind (concealed in) this box" they said, referring to the coffin with the national flag draped around it as a tribute to the senior constable's bravery. "We are not being shown the body? Why?" they asked.

This afternoon, the army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and warned "that such dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norm of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation & response."

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIndian Robbed While Saving Co-Worker From Oncoming Train In New York
Prem Sagar familyPrem Sagar deathParamjit SinghIndian soldiers mutilatedParamjit Singh family

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Microsoft Event

................................ Advertisement ................................