Viral: Lisa Haydon's Baby Son Zack Is New Internet Star

Lisa Haydon's son was born on May 17. Lisa Haydon has shared two photos of her son so far on Instagram The new picture of Lisa and Zack, shared by fan clubs, is now viral Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani and their son was born on May 17 The Shaukeens actress instagrammed two pictures of her baby boy. Lisa shared the first picture from outside a hospital in London from the day when Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, took Zack home. Next, Lisa gave a glimpse of her toddler



This is the latest picture of Lisa Haydon and her son Zack:

Here are the pictures Lisa instagrammed:

During her pregnancy, Lisa Haydon covered a special issue of Elle Magazine, showing her baby bump. She confessed on Instagram that it was her "favourite cover till date." Lisa Haydon also took a beach vacation with her friends when she was pregnant.



Lisa Haydon married UK-based Dino Lalvani in November 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child on May 17. Dino is the son of British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. Lisa, Dino and Zack are currently living in London.



Meanwhile, Lisa, who debuted in 2010 film Aisha (co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol) was last seen in a cameo on Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She's also featured in films like Rascals, The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd, Housefull 3 and in critically acclaimed Queen with Kangana Ranaut.



