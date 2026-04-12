'Give $1 Billion, Most Beautiful Woman As Wife': Uganda Army Chief To Turkey

Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has demanded $1 billion from Turkey and the "most beautiful woman in the country" as his wife.

Kainerugaba claimed that Uganda's contribution to regional security efforts had gone unrecognised and that financial compensation was due.

He has also threatened to cut diplomatic ties with Turkey and close its embassy in Kampala within 30 days if his demands are not met.

He also made a separate controversial remark, asking Turkey to hand over "the most beautiful woman in the country," saying he would marry her.

In a series of posts on X, Kainerugaba accused Turkey of benefiting from business and infrastructure projects in Somalia, including ports and airports in the capital, Mogadishu.

This guy, Muhoozi Kainerubaga is the chief of the Ugandan ???????? Army, son of the dictator Museveni an possible future leader of the country



Here, he is threatening Turkiye ????????, asking for 1 billion $ and the most beautiful turkish woman as a wife or he stops diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/xPORjQTVHm — Clément Molin (@clement_molin) April 11, 2026

He claimed that while Turkey was earning profits from these projects, Uganda had been carrying a heavy security responsibility for many years.

Uganda has deployed troops in Somalia for nearly two decades as part of African Union missions, mainly to fight the Al-Shabaab militant group, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

He said Uganda should receive $1 billion from Turkey as a "security dividend". "For Turkey, it's a really simple deal... Either they pay us, or I close their embassy here. They can reciprocate and shut our embassy in Turkey as well. No problem," his posts on X read.

Kainerugaba said relations between Uganda and Turkey are "serious" and should not be treated like social media drama.

He warned that Uganda could soon cut diplomatic ties with Turkey, saying, "Forget Twitter games. We will close diplomatic relations with them very soon." He also accused Turkey of acting unfairly toward Uganda, adding, "Who needs a friend who keeps stabbing you in the back."

He further advised Ugandans to avoid travelling to Turkey "for your own safety".

I advise ALL Ugandans to avoid all travel to Turkey. For your own safety. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) April 11, 2026

In the same posts, he expressed support for Israel, adding, "I am ready to deploy 100,000 Ugandan soldiers to Israel, under my command, to protect the Holy Land — the land of Jesus Christ our God."

This is not the first time Kainerugaba has made an unusual statement. In October 2022, he publicly said he was willing to offer 100 Ankole cows, which he described as "the most beautiful cows on Earth," in exchange for the hand in marriage of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.