How US Warships, Drones And Helicopters Will Clear Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

The United States has deployed two advanced warships to help counter growing threats in the Strait of Hormuz. The forces under US Central Command (CENTCOM) have begun preparing for a potential mine-clearing operation in the region.

The two Navy guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, carried out operations in the key global oil route. The mission is to find and remove sea mines that could have been placed in the water, reportedly linked to Iran. These mines can blow up ships, including oil tankers.

"The two ships transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)," said US military command.

How US Will Clear Mines In Strait Of Hormuz

Instead of sending ships directly into mined areas, the Navy uses robotic machines called unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), such as the Mk 18 and Mod 2 Kingfish. These torpedo-shaped drones move through the water on their own and use high-tech sonar to map the seabed and detect hidden explosives.

In addition to this, the US has deployed helicopters like the MH-60S, which scan the sea from above using a special laser system called the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) that can quickly spot mines floating on or just below the surface.

The two destroyers are not just involved in mine-clearing support but are also providing strong protection as they are equipped with the Aegis Combat System and advanced interceptor missiles, which can detect and neutralise aerial or surface threats, including those from the IRGC.

Once a mine is found, either by a helicopter or a drone, it is destroyed using another remote-controlled system called the Airborne Mine Neutralisation System (AMNS). This system sends a small robotic device that travels directly to the mine and explodes next to it.

"Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce," said US Admiral Brad Cooper.

Nearly 800 ships have been stranded in the region for weeks amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The situation worsened after Iran effectively blocked access through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20 percent of the world's oil and natural gas supplies. The blockade has also pushed global oil prices above $100 per barrel.