Veg-Only For Economy Fliers In India 'To Cut Wastage', Says Air India

Economy passengers of Air India's domestic flights will find "on board meals a strictly vegetarian affair" as the airline decided to serve only vegetarian meals for economy fliers.The airline, however, will continue to offer a choice of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals for its business class passengers.The latest decision seems to be an extension of an earlier decision to serve only vegetarian meals in short duration flights.A statement from the airline said, "Air India has taken conscious decision not to have non vegetarian meal in economy class on its domestic flights to reduce wastage, reduce cost and improve catering service."In December 2015, the airline had introduced "only vegetarian meals to flights that were less than 90 minutes in duration "to ease off pressure on cabin crew.""For very short flights like a 45-minute flight, there is hardly any time to serve, so we offer snack boxes. But even for an hour-long flight, if you take away the time soon after take off or before landing, cabin crew gets only about 30 minutes. Where's the time to ask for choice?" said a senior Air India official who didn't wish to be named.The official explained that the current decision has been taken to mainly to cut costs and wastage. "We have examined the issue and we have found that people are very health conscious and many prefer veg meals over non-veg meals. As a result, a lot of non-veg food gets wasted," said the official.Though the airline didn't officially share the amount it spends on offering non-vegetarian meals to its passengers, the senior airline official claimed it spends about 8 crores a year to offer the option of non-vegetarian food.Cost cutting has been priority for the airline management as the Modi government looks for a potential buyer to sell off the ailing airline that has a debt burden of over Rs 52,000 crores.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is heading a committee of experts that will decide on the modalities of exiting the airline.