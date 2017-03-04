UP Elections 2017 - Varanasi's Big Day With PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati: 10 Facts

UP elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi will hold election rally in Jaunpur today.

Varanasi: The battle for Uttar Pradesh will converge on the banks of the river Ganges today. As 49 constituencies in the state vote in the sixth phase, Varanasi will play host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati who will all campaign in the historic city for the final round of the critical assembly elections due on March 8. Varanasi, being the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency, will be one of the closely-watched contests of the polls seen as a bellwether for the 2019 national elections.