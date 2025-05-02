"Foundation Of Developed India Rests On 4 Key Pillars...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the foundation of Viksit Bharat rests on four key pillars that are the poor, farmers, youth, and women's empowerment.

"The foundation of a developed India rests on four key pillars--the poor, farmers, youth, and women's empowerment. These pillars remain central to their government's policies, with special priority given to farmers' welfare," the Prime Minister said, addressing a rally in Amravati.

He highlighted that to reduce the financial burden on farmers, the Government of India has spent nearly Rs 12 lakh crore over the past 10 years to provide affordable fertilisers.

PM remarked that thousands of new and advanced seed varieties have been distributed to farmers, boosting agricultural productivity.

The PM said that under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers in Andhra Pradesh have received claim settlements worth Rs 5,500 crore.

"Additionally, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than Rs 17,500 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of lakhs of farmers in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring financial support for their livelihoods," he added.

Emphasising that India is rapidly expanding irrigation projects across the country, along with launching river-linking initiatives to ensure water reaches every farm and farmers do not face water shortages, PM Modi underlined that with the formation of the new state government, the Polavaram Project has gained fresh momentum.

PM Modi stated that millions of people in Andhra Pradesh will see their lives transformed by this project. He reaffirmed that their government is fully supporting the state government to accelerate the completion of the Polavaram Project.

The Prime Minister noted that raw materials such as cement, steel, and transportation services benefit significantly from large-scale infrastructure projects, strengthening multiple industries.

He stressed that infrastructure development directly benefits India's youth, creating more employment opportunities.

He remarked that thousands of young people in Andhra Pradesh are gaining new job prospects through these ongoing infrastructure projects.

Emphasising that over the past 10 years, India has focused extensively on physical, digital, and social infrastructure, PM Modi highlighted that India is now among the fastest-modernizing infrastructure nations in the world, and Andhra Pradesh is benefiting significantly from this progress.

PM Modi noted that thousands of crores worth of road and rail projects have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh, accelerating its development.

"Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a new era of connectivity, which will enhance district-to-district links and improve connectivity with neighbouring states", he stated, stressing that farmers will find it easier to access larger markets, and industries will benefit from improved logistical efficiency.

PM Modi also highlighted that the tourism and pilgrimage sectors will also gain momentum, making key religious sites more accessible.

He cited the Renigunta-Naidupeta Highway as an example, stating that it will significantly ease access to the Tirupati Balaji shrine, allowing devotees to visit Lord Venkateswara Swami in much less time.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi noted that the capital of 'Indralok' was named Amaravati, and it is no coincidence that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, adding that the city will be one where the dreams of the youth will get fulfilled.

"Amravati was the name of the capital of Indralok, and it is not merely a coincidence that Amravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. It is a sign of the establishment of 'Swarna Andhra'. 'Swarna Andhra' will strengthen the pathway for a Viksit Bharat and Amravati will empower the vision of 'Swarna Andhra'," PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister said that the centre has extended all possible assistance for the construction of Amaravati from 2014 to 2019.

"NTR garu envisioned a vibrant and developed Andhra Pradesh. Together, let us strive to transform Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh into a leading growth engine for the nation. It is our responsibility to fulfill the cherished dream of NTR garu," the PM said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was in Kerala and dedicated Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,800 crore to the nation in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing the gathering on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya, the Prime Minister highlighted that three years ago, in September, he had the privilege of visiting the revered birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya.

He expressed his joy that a grand statue of Adi Shankaracharya has been installed in the Vishwanath Dham complex in his parliamentary constituency, Kashi.

PM Modi emphasised that this installation stands as a tribute to the immense spiritual wisdom and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya.

He further highlighted that he also had the honour of unveiling the divine statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the sacred Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister noted that today marks another special occasion as the doors of the Kedarnath temple have been opened to devotees.

Prime Minister Modi underscored that Adi Shankaracharya, originating from Kerala, established monasteries in different corners of the country, awakening the consciousness of the nation.

PM Modi highlighted the vast ocean, rich with immense possibilities, standing on one side, while on the other, nature's breathtaking beauty adds to the grandeur.

Amidst all this, he emphasised that the Vizhinjam Deep-Water Sea Port has now emerged as a symbol of new age development. He extended his congratulations to the people of Kerala and the entire nation on this remarkable achievement.

Underscoring that the Vizhinjam Deep-Water Sea Port has been developed at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore, the Prime Minister remarked that the capacity of this transhipment hub will triple in the coming years, enabling the smooth arrival of some of the world's largest cargo ships.

He pointed out that 75 per cent of India's transhipment operations were previously conducted at foreign ports, leading to significant revenue loss for the country.

Emphasising that this situation is now set to change, PM Modi asserted that India's money will now serve India, and the funds that once flowed outside the country will now generate new economic opportunities for Kerala and Vizhinjam's people.

