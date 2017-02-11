Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: BJP Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase-1

Lucknow: The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, approximately 40% of the BJP candidates in phase-1 have declared criminal cases against them, the most, followed by the BSP with a close 39 per cent. The SP-Congress alliance has a combined 28 per cent candidates with criminal cases.
One hundred and sixty-eight of the total 836 candidates, or approximately 20 per cent, contesting the first phase have criminal cases against them.
Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017:
|Party
|Total number of candidates analyzed
|Candidates with Declared criminal Cases
|BJP
|73
|29
|Cong
|24
|6
|BSP
|73
|28
|SP
|51
|15
|RLD
|57
|19
|CPM
|4
|1
|IND
|293
|38
|Other
|261
|32
|Total
|836
|168
|Source : ADR