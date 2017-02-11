NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: BJP Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase-1

All India | | Updated: February 11, 2017 03:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: A total 836 candidates are contesting the first phase of the polls.

Lucknow:  The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, approximately 40% of the BJP candidates in phase-1 have declared criminal cases against them, the most, followed by the BSP with a close 39 per cent. The SP-Congress alliance has a combined 28 per cent candidates with criminal cases.

One hundred and sixty-eight of the total 836 candidates, or approximately 20 per cent, contesting the first phase have criminal cases against them.

Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017:
 
Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 1
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedCandidates with Declared criminal Cases
BJP7329
Cong246
BSP7328
SP5115
RLD5719
CPM41
IND29338
Other26132
Total836168
Source : ADR
 

