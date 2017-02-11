Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: BJP Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase-1

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: A total 836 candidates are contesting the first phase of the polls.

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 1 Party Total number of candidates analyzed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases BJP 73 29 Cong 24 6 BSP 73 28 SP 51 15 RLD 57 19 CPM 4 1 IND 293 38 Other 261 32 Total 836 168 Source : ADR

The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, approximately 40% of the BJP candidates in phase-1 have declared criminal cases against them, the most, followed by the BSP with a close 39 per cent. The SP-Congress alliance has a combined 28 per cent candidates with criminal cases.One hundred and sixty-eight of the total 836 candidates, or approximately 20 per cent, contesting the first phase have criminal cases against them.Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017: