Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session To Start On July 11

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh will present its first annual budget in the state Assembly on July 11. The budget session is likely to conclude on July 28 and will have around 15 sittings.The Assembly was last in session on May 15 to May 19, during which the State GST (Goods and Services Tax) Bill was passed unanimously.The Budget is expected to include measures to mop up additional resources to offload Rs 36,000 crore meant for crop loan waiver and Rs 34,000 crore required to meet expenses for implementation of the seventh pay panel's recommendations.The Akhilesh Yadav government had in December last year presented a vote on account budget for the period ending July 31 this year."The next sitting of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly have been fixed by Assembly Speaker from July 11," Pradeep Kumar Dubey, principal secretary of the state Legislative Assembly said in a statement in Lucknow today.Principal Secretary of the Legislative Council Mohan Yadav in an official statement said the next session of the Legislative Council will commence on July 11.