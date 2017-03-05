UP Governor Ram Naik Asks Why Rape Accused Gayatri Prajapati Is Still In Cabinet

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has written to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, asking why rape-accused minister Gayatri Prajapati is has a place in his cabinet. Mr Prajapati has been accused of gang-raping a women for two years and a case was registered against him following the orders of the Supreme Court and his passport was revoked. In face of a possible arrest, the Samajwadi Party candidate from high profile Amethi has gone missing."His remaining a minister in the cabinet and no action being taken against him raises serious questions on democratic sanctity, constitutional integrity and morality," read a communique from the Governor's House.The Samajwadi Party has been caught in a catch 22 situation over Mr Prajapati. The opposition BJP and BSP have been continuously blaming the state's ruling party for the free run Mr Prajapati is getting. Mayawati has called it a "weakness" of Akhilesh Yadav and BJP's Smriti Irani has called the party a "protector of rapists".But the Samajwadi Party also fears that his arrest may further play into the hands of the opposition amid the mammoth seven-phase assembly elections.The family of the woman, meanwhile, has shifted to Delhi, saying they were being harassed by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The woman has alleged that she was being exploited on the promise of a position in the party and sand mining contracts. She had moved Supreme Court after her complaints to the police were allegedly ignored.The woman's 16-year-old daughter, who alleged that the men had attacked her and tried to rape her, is admitted in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. The doctors say she gets panic attacks, often wakes up at night and had tried to run away from her ward.