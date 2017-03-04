UP Elections 2017 Highlights: Some People Politicised Surgical Strikes, Says PM Narendra Modi

UP Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Varanasi's Jaunpur district in UP.

History has been created in the womb of Jaunpur. I salute the land.

From the land of sacrifice, even today, soldiers die fighting terrorists.

It was cool, but the temperatures have been since soaring in the elections in UP.

People sometimes forget their ethics and culture and commit such sins that are unforgivable.

When the Army conducted surgical strikes, it destroyed enemy camps and before sunrise came back to our mother land.

This was a very courageous and planned to the very minute detail.

Surgical strikes by India is being studied by the world over.

But there are some who lost in their political greed started questioning the Army, said Modi should give proof. I want to tell them, go to Jaunpur and meet the mothers of whose sacrificed their lives for the motherland. And you dare question them?

Chief Minister says kaam bolta hai. So I thought I should read the UP state government's website.

So I read it in public. The bad condition that UP is in courtesy SP was made public. The SP was exposed.

The election results will be out soon. It will be a wipeout for SP, BSP, Congress. The BJP will win.

UP will celebrate Holi on March 13. I promise that at the first meeting after BJP is voted to power, the work to forgo famer loans will be taken.

BJP is winning the first five phases of UP elections, it's your job to give us an absolute majority.

Give the BJP enough votes so that five years later you can question me. You give me a majority government and I will give you accountability.

Do you get electricity 24/7? Tell me the truth. SP says you do.

They are not interested in giving electricity in Jaunpur but only in Saifai

In Jaunpur, after the sun sets, can your mother and sisters step out of the house? Should they not have the right to live peacefully as men do?

When I banned notes, SP, BSP and Congress had a big problem.

Their game is over now. It's been 70 years since independence and they will no longer have their reign. They have only looted. I am not saying it as the PM, but as the watchman.

We want to develop UP. We want to build roads that lead to villages and make gas pipelines.

We are spending thousands of crores for development of the country and we need your vote for it.

Voting in on March 8. You have to vote in heavy numbers. The ones who have sinned must be voted out.

You have the opportunity to do a good deed. Press the button on lotus for BJP and for Apna Dal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, addressed a rally in Jaunpur district. PM Modi arrived in Varanasi this morning and held a huge roadshow atop an SUV followed by visit to the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples to offer prayers. Varanasi will be the most keenly watched constituency that will vote on March 8. Key contenders from BJP, Samajwadi Party-Congress and BSP will be battling it out for hot seat in the state. BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav along with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi are also holding their high-octane rallies in the holy city.