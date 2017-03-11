UP Election Results 2017: At This Rate, Forget 2019, Think 2024. Omar Abdullah's Take On BJP's Success

Political parties need to shift their strategy from criticism to finding a positive alternative if they want to beat the BJP, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday as results showed the BJP heading for a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh.
Highlights
- BJP isn't unbeatable but strategy needs to shift: Omar Abdullah
- At present no leader who can take on PM Modi in 2019, said Mr Abdullah
- BJP has credited its victory to PM Modi who addressed 24 rallies in U.P
"Punjab, Goa and Manipur would certainly suggest that the BJP isn't unbeatable but strategy needs to shift from criticism to positive alternate," tweeted Omar Abdullah, Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.
The BJP has credited its victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned exhaustively in Uttar Pradesh and addressed 24 rallies there.
Mr Abdullah, known for his straight talk, said at present there is no leader with pan-India acceptability to take on PM Modi and the BJP in the 2019 national election.
"At this rate, we might as well forget 2019 and start planning (and) hoping for 2024," he wrote.
The BJP also looked set to win Uttarakhand, while the Congress was ahead in Punjab and Manipur.
In Goa, the Congress has an edge over the BJP.