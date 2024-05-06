Mountain Of Cash Found In Raid On House Help Of Jharkhand Minister's Aide

The probe agency is conducting simultaneous raids at nine locations, including Sail City in Ranchi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a series of raids across multiple locations in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, leading to the discovery of Rs 25 crore unaccounted cash.

The recent raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), have targeted approximately half a dozen locations linked to Virendra Ram, the former chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, and his inner circle.

Virendra Ram was arrested by the ED in February 2023 in connection with a money laundering case.

Video footage of the raid shows a mountain of currency notes scattered across a room purportedly belonging to the domestic aide of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam. The 70-year-old Alamgir Alam is a Congress leader and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand assembly.

"Corruption is not ending in Jharkhand. This money during elections indicates that there is a plan to spend this money in the elections. The Election Commission should take action on this," said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev.

The probe agency is conducting simultaneous raids at nine locations, including Sail City in Ranchi. On Monday morning, one team of the ED was scouring Sail City to locate Vikas Kumar, an engineer from the Road Construction Department. Another ED team is conducting raids in the Bariatu, Morhabadi, and Bodia areas.

