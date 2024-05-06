'The Longest He Took To Reply To My Message Was...': Mithun Chakraborty On PM

Mithun Chakraborty said PM Modi is quite prompt to reply to messages (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is incredibly responsive and completely natural in his behaviour, award-winning film star and Bengal BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said.

"The longest he took to reply to my message was 23 minutes," shared the star, who has just been honoured with a Padma Shri.

Recalling one of their initial meetings at an event in Bengal, the actor shared how PM Modi spent 10 exclusive minutes with him.

"Soon after the meeting, he called out for me. 'Mithun da, I wish to speak to you for some time'," Mr Chakraborty recalled. "Those 10 minutes were truly charismatic. Not because he is the PM, but due to his natural behaviour and responsive nature. The impact is still on me."

Mithun Chakraborty then spoke about the PM's promptness. "He is quite busy, so it's natural to expect replies after two or three days," he said.

"But I received responses within 10-15 minutes. Once, I noted that the longest time he took to reply to my message was 23 minutes. In another instance, when he was in Germany and in a different time zone, he still replied promptly, saying, 'We shall discuss tomorrow'."

Speaking of PM Modi's sincerity in personal relations, Mr Chakraborty said, "PM Modi is someone who never resorts to the common rhetoric of 'Let's see'. I prefer to stay away from such individuals. PM Modi always invites, 'Come, let's discuss'."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)