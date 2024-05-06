On Camera, 11-Year-Old Pune Boy Dies After Cricket Ball Hits His Genitals

The impact of the blow was immediate and severe, causing Shaurya to collapse in agony on the ground.

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a cricket ball on his genitals in the Lohegaon area of Maharashtra's Pune last week.

The victim, identified as Shambhu Kalidas Khandve alias Shaurya was enjoying a game of cricket with his friends, making the most of the ongoing summer holidays from school. However, what started as an innocent pastime turned into a nightmare when a routine play took a devastating turn. As Shaurya was bowling, a powerful strike from the batter sent the ball hurtling towards him with unexpected force, directly hitting him in his private parts.

The impact of the blow was immediate and severe, causing Shaurya to collapse in agony on the ground. His friends, shocked and horrified by what had transpired, rushed to his aid, attempting to revive him. Despite their efforts, Shaurya remained unconscious, prompting bystanders to intervene and transport him to a nearby hospital.

However, the 11-year-old Shaurya could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Airport Police Station.

