'Charioteer Of Development': Yogi Adityanath Praises Jyotiraditya Scindia

Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has now reached its final stage and the candidates are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

In the same sequence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday campaigned in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna parliamentary seat Jyotiraditya Scindia and called him 'a charioteer of development'.

While addressing the public, CM Yogi remembered Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia and said that Rajmata Scindia had given a voice to the Ram Mandir movement and today her dream was fulfilled.

"Rajmata Scindia ji had given a voice to the Ram Mandir movement. Today her dream has been fulfilled and it is a matter of pride that the current generation has realised her dream. Rajmata led Guna for 15 years, Madhavrao Scindia worked for the development and progress of this region for 17 years. That is why Guna has the legacy of the Scindia family," Yogi Adityanath said.

Praising Jyotiraditya Scindia, the UP CM says that Guna region is fortunate to have Jyotiraditya Scindia, he has a vision of development and fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "poor will also travel by air."

"Guna region is fortunate to have Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia ji has a vision of development, as a Union Minister he has increased the number of airports across the country to 150 and fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'poor will also travel by air'. That is why I believe that Jyotiraditya Scindia should be the charioteer of Guna's development," he added.

Meanwhile, talking about PM Modi's leadership, Yogi Adityanath says today India's borders are safe and everyone is getting the benefits of every scheme of the government.

"So much work has been done in the last 10 years that was not done in 65 years. Today our borders are safe, terrorism has ended, earlier where people used to die of hunger, today 80 crore poor people are getting free food, 30 crore people are getting the benefit of Ayushman Yojana and this is just the beginning, we have to become self-reliant in the coming years," Yogi Adityanath said.

Besides, Mr Scindia said that if he became an MP then he would not let any wrong thing happen in the area and he would make the region safe just like Yogi changed the outline of Uttar Pradesh.

"If I become an MP then I will not let any wrong thing happen in the area. I take inspiration from Yogi Adityanath ji sitting here that just like he has changed the outline of Uttar Pradesh, we will also make our area safe," Mr Scindia added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Guna will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7 with eight other parliamentary seats-Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul.

