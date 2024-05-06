In Bengal, Amit Shah's 'Silent On Terror' Charge At Congress, Trinamool

Amit addressed a rally in Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency today (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress and the Trinamool Congress of maintaining a stoic silence during the terror attacks in the country during the UPA's rule as they "were afraid of offending their vote banks".

While the 10 years of BJP-led NDA government is characterised by a "tough stance" on terror and no compromise on the issue of national security, the Congress-headed UPA regime, in which TMC was an ally, was soft on terror, he claimed.

He was addressing a rally in Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.

"The Congress and the TMC because of their vote bank politics didn't utter a word when terror strikes took place in the country during the Congress regime. The TMC was then a part of the Congress government. They were afraid that their vote bank would take offence if they took a tough stance on terror," Amit Shah said.

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of allowing infiltration in the border state, Mr Shah iterated that she did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, as she was afraid of offending her "infiltrator vote bank".

"Mamata Banerjee and TMC should be ashamed of themselves for allowing infiltration in the border state to secure their vote bank," he said.

"Invitations to the consecration ceremony were sent to both Mamata didi and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee). But they chose not to attend it as they are afraid that infiltrators, the TMC's vote bank, might get offended," he added.

