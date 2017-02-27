UP Election 2017: BSP Tops The List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase 5

Out of 608 candidates contesting in phase 5, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 5 Party Total number of Candidates Analysed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases BJP 51 21 Congress 14 3 BSP 51 23 SP 42 17 RLD 30 8 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 11 4 Lok Dal 5 1 Peace Party 10 2 Others 178 19 IND 220 19 TOTAL 612 117 Source : ADR

The fifth phase voting will be held for 51 seats in 11 districts today. The districts include Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar (considered in central UP), and Bahraich and Shravasti in Terai region. This phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 will witness the participation of over 1.84 crore voters which include 96 lakh women.Out of 608 candidates contesting in phase 5, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against them. The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 612 from 75 political parties, including 6 national parties, 4 state parties, 65 unrecognized parties and 220 independent candidates.BSP tops the list with 23 candidates, followed by BJP who have 21 candidates with criminal cases against them.Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017: