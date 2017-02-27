NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
UP Election 2017: BSP Tops The List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase 5

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2017 03:52 IST
Out of 608 candidates contesting in phase 5, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

New Delhi:  The fifth phase voting will be held for 51 seats in 11 districts today. The districts include Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar (considered in central UP), and Bahraich and Shravasti in Terai region. This phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 will witness the participation of over 1.84 crore voters which include 96 lakh women.

Out of 608 candidates contesting in phase 5, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against them. The Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 612 from 75 political parties, including 6 national parties, 4 state parties, 65 unrecognized parties and 220 independent candidates.

BSP tops the list with 23 candidates, followed by BJP who have 21 candidates with criminal cases against them.

Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017:
 
Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 5
PartyTotal number of Candidates AnalysedCandidates with Declared criminal Cases
BJP5121
Congress143
BSP5123
SP4217
RLD308
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen114
Lok Dal51
Peace Party102
Others17819
IND22019
TOTAL612117
Source : ADR


