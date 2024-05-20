From Suniel Shetty To Hema Malini, Bollywood Celebrities Cast Their Vote In Mumbai

Hema Malini shows her inked finger at a polling station.

People from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories are voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls today. Polling is being held for five parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7) and two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Ladakh (1).

As the polling is underway, several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Dharmendra, Varun and David Dhawan were seen casting their vote in Mumbai.

Key candidates contesting in the fifth phase include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar with mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar after casting their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.