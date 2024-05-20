From Suniel Shetty To Hema Malini, Bollywood Celebrities Cast Their Vote In Mumbai

Hema Malini shows her inked finger at a polling station.
People from 49 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories are voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls today. Polling is being held for five parliamentary seats in Bihar, Jharkhand (3), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (7) and two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Ladakh (1).
As the polling is underway, several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Dharmendra, Varun and David Dhawan were seen casting their vote in Mumbai.
Key candidates contesting in the fifth phase include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Smriti Irani (Amethi), and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).
Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar with mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar after casting their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Veteran bollywood actor Dharmendra at polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote.
Sunil Shetty was reaches a polling station in Mumbai.
Amir Khan's daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan also cast their vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Bollywood actor and former MP Paresh Rawal at a polling station in Mumbai.
BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini and daughter Isha Deol after casting their vote in Mumbai.
Veteran Bollywood director and producer David Dhawan with son-actor Varun Dhawan.
Producer Boney Kapoor with his daughter Khushi Kapoor seen after casting their vote for the fifth phase of election in Mumbai.
In Maharashtra, polling is being held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi) are among the key candidates of the BJP, which has also fielded prominent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central).
According to the Election Commission, in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election, more than 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 695 candidates.