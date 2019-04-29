Mumbai Woman, On Chair, Carried Into Voting Booth By Family

General Election 2019: The woman made an entry on a makeshift palanquin.

A woman made an unusual entry at a voting booth in Mumbai today, turning up to vote on a makeshift palanquin. Wearing a yellow sari, the woman sat on a chair which was tied to two wooden poles and was carried inside Mahim polling centre by two of her family members, news agency ANI reported.

Today is the last round of voting in Maharashtra where 17 seats are voting today including six in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police and security personnel were seen with voters with disabilities and senior citizens, helping them to reach the polling centres and vote.

"Fighting all the odds for an able democracy! Our salute to all the specially-abled voters for not compromising on their duty! Let's not make any excuses," Mumbai Police shared on its Twitter handle with some pictures.

Fighting all the odds for an able democracy! Our salute to all the specially abled voters for not compromising on their duty! Let's not make any excuses, #LetsVoteMumbai#YourChoiceMatters#LokSabhaElections2019#लोकसभानिवडणूक२०१९pic.twitter.com/0Mjj4qte9I — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2019

More than 12 crore people across nine states are eligible to vote in the fourth phase of national election today. The states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. In Maharashtra, 17 Lok Sabha seats are voting with 3.11 crore voters eligible to exercise their democratic right.

Top contenders in this round include Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Giriraj Singh (BJP), Dimple Yadav (SP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Milind Deora (Congress), Poonam Mahajan (BJP), Priya Dutt (Congress), Babul Supriyo (BJP), SS Ahluwalia (BJP), Moon Moon Sen (Trinamool Congress), Manvendra Singh (Congress), Dushyant Singh (BJP), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) and Jay Panda (BJP).

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.