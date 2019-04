Lok Sabha Election 2019: Here Are The Seats Voting In Fourth Phase Of National Election

Phase 4 Lok Sabha Election voting is on April 29. Result will be declared on May 23.

Voting for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Election will take place on Monday. Nine states are voting to elect representatives on 72 seats. States which are voting in Phase 4 Lok Sabha Elections are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The voting time for Phase 4 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 4 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav who is wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Other key candidates include parliamentarian Moon Moon Sen, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Union Ministers Babul Supriyo, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Constituencies to vote in Phase 4 Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

India votes | the 2019 roadmap Phase 4 April 29, 2019 State Voting Constituencies MAHARASHTRA 17/48 Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi UTTAR PRADESH 13/80 Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur RAJASTHAN 13/25 Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran WEST BENGAL 8/42 Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum MADHYA PRADESH 6/29 Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara ODISHA 6/21 Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur BIHAR 5/40 Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger JHARKHAND 3/14 Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu J&K* 1/6 Anantnag *Polling in Anantnag seat being held in 3 phases (April 23, 29 & May 6)

