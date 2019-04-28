Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting: A Look At Top Candidates

Phase 4 Election 2019: 957 candidates are contesting for 72 seats in 9 states.

Polling for phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on April 29, Monday in which 957 candidates are contesting for 72 seats in 9 states. The nine states where polling will take place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, former union minister Milind Murli Deora and parliamentarian Dimple Yadav who is wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav are among the prominent candidates for Phase 4 Lok Sabha election 2019. Here we have compiled a list of prominent candidates for phase 4 national election.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know about the states going for elections in Phase 4 and their constituency-wise breakup, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here.

Here are the top candidates for Lok Sabha Phase 4 elections:

In Bihar, 66 candidates are contesting in five constituencies. Of these three candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, three-time parliamentarian Ram Chandra Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

In Jharkhand, 59 candidates are contesting in three constituencies. Of these two candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat and parliamentarians Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sunil Kumar Singh.

In Madhya Pradesh, 108 candidates are contesting in six constituencies. Of these 10 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Nakul Nath, Son of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and parliamentarians Faggan Singh Kulaste and Riti Pathak.

In Maharashtra, 863 candidates are contesting in 48 constituencies. Of these 75 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are former Union Minister Milind Murli Deora, former parliamentarian Priya Dutt, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar and Union Minister Subhash Bhamre.

In Odisha, 174 candidates are contesting in 21 constituencies. Of these 25 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are parliamentarians Rabindra Kumar Jena and Baijayant Panda.

In Rajasthan, 121 candidates are contesting in 13 constituencies. Of these 7 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Union Ministers PP Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and parliamentarians Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, Dushyant Singh and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In Uttar Pradesh, 142 candidates are contesting in 13 constituencies. Of these, 18 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are parliamentarians Ajay Kumar Mishra, Sakshi Maharaj, Dimple Yadav who is wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

In Bengal, 68 candidates are contesting in 8 constituencies. Of these, 9 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are parliamentarian Moon Moon Sen from TMC, Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.

