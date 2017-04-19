Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Union Minister Uma Bharti To Face Conspiracy Charges - 10 Points

Babri Masjid Case: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried for criminal conspiracy

New Delhi: Top BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and union minister Uma Bharti will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Supreme Court said today. A day-to-day trial will be held in a court in Lucknow, judges said, and hearing must be completed in two years.