On CCTV, Masked Man Chokes US Woman, Drags Her Behind Car To Rape Her

A masked man choked a woman with a belt before dragging her behind a car and raping her on a New York street, a chilling CCTV video shows.

The man, who has not been identified yet, had his face covered with a white cloth when he approached the woman from behind. In the video, he appears to have a brief conversation with her before she walks away. Seconds after she moves, the man pulls out a loop made of a belt, flings it over her head and violently yanks it dragging her to the ground.

With the belt still tightly in his grasp, he drags her along the sidewalk as she passes out. He, then, pulls her between two parked cars where he raped her before fleeing the scene, police said.



The incident occurred around 3 am on May 1 in the Bronx neighbourhood of the city. The 45-year-old victim was walking home when she was attacked.

The survivor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition. According to a report by US media, the survivor has stopped cooperating with authorities.

The New York Police are still searching for the man and have released a description of the attacker. They described the man as 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a black "GAP" sweatshirt, white pants and black-red-white sneakers.