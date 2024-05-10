Video: Time Running Out, BJP Candidate Seen Running To File His Nomination

Shashank Mani Tripathi is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

With the deadline to file nomination minutes away, a BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria had to sprint to the Collectorate to file his papers.

Shashank Mani Tripathi had to run for about 100 meters to file his nomination, the deadline of which was scheduled to end at 3 pm on Thursday.

Mr Tripathi was attending a program which was organized before his nomination and was to be addressed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The event, however, got delayed and the 54-year-old politician had only 15 minutes to file his nomination.

He then decided to run to the nomination center with BJP's District President Bhupendra Singh, and others accompanying him, joining him.

"Have Been A Runner In College"

After he filed his nomination, Shashank Mani Tripathi was asked by reporters for the reason behind the delay.

He answered that after attending the event organised for him, he had to meet many people who joined his convoy on the way to the center.

"I have been a runner during my college days at IIT and I used that today," Mr Tripathi said.

Mr Tripathi is a third-generation member of his family to enter politics and is contesting his first election.

His father, Prakash Mani Tripathi, was a Lok Sabha member from Deoria in 1996, while his grandfather, Surat Narain Mani Tripathi, was an IAS officer and also a member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council.