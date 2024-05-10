'Helpful In Context Of Polls': Mamata Banerjee On Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

The Opposition INDIA bloc has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case on Friday. The court has also allowed the Aam Aadmi Party chief to participate in political activities, meaning he could campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the decision would prove to be helpful during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections," she said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the court order brought "justice and relief" to the Delhi chief minister. "Arvind Kejriwal ji getting justice and relief against dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the bjp dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy!" he wrote in a post on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the party welcomes the Supreme Court decision to give relief to Mr Kejriwal and expects a similar relief for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.