Another Congress Bombshell: Mani Shankar Aiyar Says India Must Respect Pak

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has come under fire after he said that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan or the country could end up paying a heavy price. Mr Aiyar said that Pakistan has nuclear bombs which they could drop on India if our governments irked them.

"You should talk to them. But instead, we are flexing our military might. And this is just increasing the tensions. And they have atom bombs. What happens if a 'madman' decided to launch bombs (at India)," he said.

"We have them too, but if a 'madman' decides to drop a bomb on Lahore, it won't take 8 seconds for the radiation to reach Amritsar," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked Mr Aiyar for his remarks saying that this reflects the Congress's "ideology" for India.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, sharing the video on X, said "Rahul's Cong "idealogy" is fully visible in these elections. Support to and from Pakistan including offrng to give up Siachen. Dividing people, Lies, Abuse and fake guarantees to mislead poor and vulnerable (sic)."

Rahuls Cong "idealogy" is fully visible in these elections



➡️Support to and from Pakistan incldg offrng to give up Siachen

➡️ Support to and from domestic terror-linked organizations and people like SDPI, Yasin Malik

Rampant Corruption and loot of money meant for poor…

BJP leader and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan also took a jibe at Mr Aiyar, saying that the Congress leader should get treated somewhere as Pakistan is currently struggling for food.

"At this time Pakistan is collecting foodgrains for itself. They are facing a food crisis...Mani Shankar Aiyar should get himself treated somewhere. This is not the India of Congress. Now, India is very powerful. This is the India of PM Modi," Mr Kishan said.

The Congress leader's remarks come just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders warned that Indian forces would enter Pakistan to kill any terrorist who escapes.

"During the Congress regime, the news headlines were about India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. It used to be big news. Today, India doesn't send dossiers. Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (Today, India eliminates terrorists on their home turf)," PM Modi said at an election rally in Maharashtra's Latur.