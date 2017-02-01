Budget
Collapse
Expand

Union Budget 2017: Full Text Of Arun Jaitley's Speech In Parliament

All India | | Updated: February 01, 2017 16:13 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Budget 2017: Full Text Of Arun Jaitley's Speech In Parliament

Union Budget 2017: India's annual budget was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in parliament.

New Delhi:  Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for the 2017-18 financial year starting April 1. For the first time the general budget included the railways budget this year. Also in a first, the budget announcement date was advanced to February 1 in a move that would help streamline new schemes and spending. The budget comes just days before crucial elections in five states starting Saturday. In a special order, the government was barred by the Election Commission to announce special schemes in the Union Budget for states which will go to polls.

Here is the full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech in the Lok Sabha:



Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUnion Budget 2017: Income Tax Rates Dropped, See Details Here
Union Budget 2017BudgetBudget SpeechArun JaitleyIndia BudgetBudget Tax CutBudget 2017 Annoucements

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2017Arun JaitleyLive ScoreRaeesKaabil

................................ Advertisement ................................