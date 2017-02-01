Union Budget 2017: Full Text Of Arun Jaitley's Speech In Parliament

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for the 2017-18 financial year starting April 1. For the first time the general budget included the railways budget this year. Also in a first, the budget announcement date was advanced to February 1 in a move that would help streamline new schemes and spending. The budget comes just days before crucial elections in five states starting Saturday. In a special order, the government was barred by the Election Commission to announce special schemes in the Union Budget for states which will go to polls.
Here is the full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's speech in the Lok Sabha: