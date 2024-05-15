NDTV Election Quiz #2: Play Now

Get ready for a dive into the political arena with NDTV's Election Quiz. In this week's interactive quiz, explore historic upsets, latest controversies, and big crossovers. Test your knowledge on topics like PM Modi's constituency, voting phases, and more. Discover the latest headlines shaping India's political landscape. Are you up for the challenge? Take the quiz now!

The 2024 national election to pick the 18th Lok Sabha is being held across 543 seats in seven phases.

Voting began on April 19 and will end on June 1. The results will be announced three days later, on June 4.

Simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and assembly were held in four states -- Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. By-elections are also being held for 26 assembly seats across multiple states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

A total of 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote, according to the Election Commission of India. This includes 1.8 crore Indians who recently turned 18 and will be eligible to cast their vote for the first time ever.

In these elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is seeking a third straight term in power. His main challenger is the opposition INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Left, Sharad Pawar's NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Left.

India has held 17 general elections since the first polls in 1951-52.