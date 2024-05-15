US School Principal Who Choked, Beat Student With Charging Cable Arrested

Prophet was booked into the Marion County Jail

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested a school principal on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a child under 13. The principal is accused of physically attacking a student and holding them against their will for over an hour, ABC Newsreported.

On Friday, authorities from the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a "physical disturbance between a student and the principal," at Destiny Leadership Academy, a private school in Ocala, Florida. According to a statement released by the Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Dontay Akeem Prophet, the principal, is now facing charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of a minor under 13.

The police wrote on Facebook, "Surveillance footage captured him grabbing the victim, restraining him on the ground, and employing a chokehold. Prophet can be seen on camera using a charging cable to strike the child, causing the child to fall and sustain injuries. Additionally, Prophet twisted the child's ankle, slapped the child in the face, and subjected him to further physical abuse."

"During the investigation, surveillance footage from the classroom was obtained, revealing Prophet preventing the child from leaving the room for over 40 minutes," authorities said. "Surveillance footage captured him grabbing the victim, restraining him on the ground, and employing a chokehold. Prophet can be seen on camera using a charging cable to strike the child, causing the child to fall and sustain injuries. Additionally, Prophet twisted the child's ankle, slapped the child in the face, and subjected him to further physical abuse."

Following his arrest, Prophet was booked into the Marion County Jail where he remains held without bond. Authorities are withholding the identity, condition, and age of the child involved to protect their privacy. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.



