Two Men With Alleged ISIS Link Arrested From Gujarat: Sources

Two men have been arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar in Gujarat for alleged links to the ISIS. The men, Wasim and Nayeem, are brothers and appear to be well educated, the sources said. This is the first time anyone having links to ISIS has been arrested in Gujarat, the investigators said. In the earlier cases, the people had been indoctrinated by ISIS videos uploaded online or the speeches of its leader founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and had no definite links with the jihadi group, they added."So far, 67 youths, who were influenced by the ISIS, were arrested while planning to carry out terror attacks," Union home minister Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India as saying. But the coordination between the central and state agencies has ensured that such young men have not been able to successful to carry out any terror attack in the country, he had added.