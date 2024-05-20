4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested In Ahmedabad, Believed To Be Lankans

Four suspected ISIS terrorists have been arrested from the Ahmedabad airport, days after the airport received a bomb threat. The terrorists are believed to be citizens of Sri Lanka.

The Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) made the arrests when they were allegedly waiting at the airport for their handler.

On May 12, the Ahmedabad airport received a bomb threat email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel searched the airport complex, but nothing suspicious was found. The threat email was sent by an unidentified person on the official email ID of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the afternoon, following which the security personnel at the airport scanned the entire airport, said Commissioner of Police, GS Malik.