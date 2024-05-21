36 Flamingos Found Dead In Mumbai, May Have Been Hit By Plane

Officials found the area littered with bird carcass

About 36 flamingos were found dead in Mumbai late last evening, with the officials suspecting that the flock may have collided with a plane.

The Forest Department officials rushed to the site and recovered the mutilated remains after the locals alerted a wildlife group about spotting the dead birds in Ghatkopar area.

Officials found the area littered with bird carcass. Broken pieces of wings, claws and beaks were scattered all over.

"The carcasses have been sent for an autopsy to find the exact cause of their death," said Pawan Sharma, founder of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

A top environmentalist told NDTV that the incident calls for an investigation. "There should be a criminal investigation into this incident. It doesn't seem like a freak accident to me," said D Stalin.