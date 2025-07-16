Tamil Nadu Welcomes Large Flamingo Flocks In Coastal Areas

Greater flamingos have once again migrated to Thoothukudi from various parts of Africa, southern Asia, the Middle East, and southern Europe. This monsoon season, painted storks have arrived in large numbers at White Lotus Pond, located in Srivaikuntam Kasba, Thoothukudi District, Tamil Nadu.

Flamingos, known for their striking pink plumage, are here to breed and feed, taking advantage of the region's rich resources. They are attracted to Tamil Nadu's brackish water bodies and salt pans, which provide a suitable environment for these migratory birds.

This year, due to the good rains in the region, the White Lotus pond is filled with water, causing an abundance of fish and small insects in the water bodies. Due to this, it has become a feeding ground for Painted Storks and other waterfowl.

The coastal town's salt pans become an ideal feeding ground for flamingos from October to March. Earlier in March also, a large flock of flamingos had arrived in the coastal areas of Thoothukudi. Flamingos are attracted to the area due to the availability of food sources, including crabs, shrimp, insects, worms, and tubers. In addition to the plentiful food, the region's climate and tranquil coastal environment offer perfect breeding conditions. The favourable climate and peaceful coastal environment further enhance Thoothukudi's appeal as a perfect habitat for these birds.

Flamingos are migratory birds, and their movement patterns depend on environmental factors such as food availability and temperature. Some species migrate seasonally, while others move in response to local climate changes, as seen in places like Thoothukudi. These winged visitors, with their extraordinarily long and sinuous necks, slender pink legs, cup-shaped beaks and white bodies laced with scarlet and black shades on the flanks, were seen wading through the shallow waters in Thoothukudi.

Earlier in June, a large flock of flamingos arrived in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the state. Usually, flamingos arrive here in the lakhs during the winter season, but even during this summer season, a large number of flamingos were seen in Sambhar Lake.

In March, Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai also transformed into a pink wonderland as thousands of flamingos flocked to the city. Each year, Navi Mumbai's wetlands undergo a breathtaking transformation as thousands of flamingos migrate to the region, painting the landscape with vibrant pink hues. The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a vital ecological hotspot, serves as a welcoming haven for these majestic birds.

