Twin Low Intensity Explosions Near Agra Cantonment Railway Station

All India | | Updated: March 18, 2017 10:57 IST
No injuries or damage has been reported so far.

Two low-intensity bombs exploded in Agra today morning. The twin explosions took place near the Agra Cantonment station.

No injuries or damage has been reported so far. Train operations have not been affected. Local police have arrived at the spot.

Yesterday, security at the Taj Mahal was stepped up after reports of a possible terrorist attack emerged on the 17th century monument.

"A link, threatening to target the Taj Mahal, was being circulated on WhatsApp," said Daljeet Singh Chaudhary, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh. "We took the threat seriously and immediately increased the security details in and around Taj Mahal," he added.

(More details awaited)

