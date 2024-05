Congress, JJP's Gurugram Candidates Have Criminal History, Not So For BJP

In July 2022, film actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar was sentenced to a two-year jail term.

Two of the three prominent candidates contesting from the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency are facing criminal charges.

As per their election affidavits, the two are Congress candidate facing criminal charges are Congress's Raj Babbar and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria.

There are no criminal charges against BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh.

A total of 23 candidates are in the fray from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat.

In July 2022, film actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar was sentenced to a two-year jail term by a Mumbai court for assaulting a polling officer in a 1996 case.

In 2006, an FIR of forgery, cheating etc was registered against him at Sikandra Police Station in Agra for breach of affidavit in connection with the purchase of six plots from officers co-operative housing society limited in Agra.

In 2015, another FIR was registered against Mr Babbar at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow for committing acts of violence, pelting stones, and causing a stampede against the police during a political march.

In that case, he got bail from the Allahabad High Court.

Bollywood singer and JJP candidate Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria was charged in connection with supply of snake venom to a rave party.

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav, who was arrested in the case, had confessed that he made the snake video at a party thrown by Mr Fazilpuria.

Elvish Yadav and Rahul Fazilpuria had featured in several videos that appeared on social media with banned snakes.

Mr Fazilpuria was booked on March 30 at Badshahpur Police Station for using various varieties of prohibited snakes in a video song shooting. The matter is under investigation.



