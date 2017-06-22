Tubelight Preview: Salman Khan Is Here To Light Up The World Get ready to meet Salman Khan as Tubelight in theatres tomorrow

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Tubelight Preview: Salman Khan in a still from the film New Delhi: Highlights Tubelight is releasing across 1,200 screens in the US Salman co-stars with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the film It also marks late actor Om Puri's last film Tubelight. The story of Tubelight may not centre around the character played by Matin (like it did with Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan) but Matin will surely win over all our hearts with his adorable antics.



the return of real life brothers, Salman and Sohail, to the big screen after eight years. Tubelight is actually the story of two brothers – Laxman sets out to bring back his soldier brother, who is believed to be fighting in the Indo-Sino war of 1962 in the film. Yes, Salman and Sohail play on screen brothers in Tubelight. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the role of Bharat, played by Sohail now.



Meanwhile, Tubelight is also the last film late actor Om Puri had acted in. It is however, Salman Khan’s third collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Previously, Kabir has directed Salman in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



Tubelight is also getting a special treatment in the US, releasing across 1,200 screens, which is biggest for any Bollywood release abroad. All said and done, get ready to meet Salman Khan as ‘Tubelight’ in theatres tomorrow.





Salman Khan’s Tubelight is all set to light up theatres tomorrow. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is special on several fronts, for example, Shah Rukh Khan stars in a magician-like character in his cameo. Shah Rukh’s character is called Goga Pasha and is the key figure who inspires ‘Tubelight’ Laxman to gain self-confidence. Salman co-stars with another pint-sized actor, Matin Rey Tangu, in. The story ofmay not centre around the character played by Matin (like it did with Munni in) but Matin will surely win over all our hearts with his adorable antics. Tubelight also marks the return of real life brothers, Salman and Sohail, to the big screen after eight years.is actually the story of two brothers – Laxman sets out to bring back his soldier brother, who is believed to be fighting in the Indo-Sino war of 1962 in the film. Yes, Salman and Sohail play on screen brothers in. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the role of Bharat, played by Sohail now.Meanwhile, Tubelight also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, with whom, Salman Khan has shared several pictures on his Instagram.is also the last film late actor Om Puri had acted in. It is however, Salman Khan’s third collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Previously, Kabir has directed Salman in films likeandis also getting a special treatment in the US, releasing across 1,200 screens, which is biggest for any Bollywood release abroad. All said and done, get ready to meet Salman Khan as ‘Tubelight’ in theatres tomorrow.