To Deposit Old Notes At RBI, You Need Documents From Airport: 10 Points

There have been protests outside the RBI since December 30, after some people were turned away

New Delhi: Those trying to deposit banned 500 and 1,000 rupee notes at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must have a stamped document from the airport to prove that they were abroad. A notice outside the RBI makes it clear that old notes will not be accepted from anyone except those who were not in the country after 500 and 1,000 notes were banned without warning in a big move to end black or undeclared money. President Pranab Mukherjee said today that while immobilizing black money, the notes ban may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy.