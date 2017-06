Tiger Shroff Heralds Munna Michael Trailer With This Still

Highlights Tiger Shroff shared a still from Munna Michael to announce trailer's rele Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan's third film together Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui

#MunnaMichaelTrailer out today! #munnamichael A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Ab Delhi ka Don bhi dance karega! #MunnaMichaelPoster @ErosNow @iTIGERSHROFF @AgerwalNidhhi @vikirajani @sabbir24x7 @NextGenFilm A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Tiger Shroff gave an update about his new film,, which will make you want to hit the gym on Monday. The 27-year-old actor shared a still from the film, in which he show his well-chiseled abs and in caption he revealed that the film's trailer will release today. Tiger Shroff plays Munna, a dancer who loves to imitate King of Pop Michael Jackson's dance moves. Off-screen too, Tiger Shroff is adept in dancing like MJ - he's posted several videos to prove that. In the latest still posted by Tiger Shroff, it seems that Munna is a part of a dance competition, which is reportedly an integral part of the film's plot.is Tiger's third film with Sabbir Khan afterand. After, Tiger hasandin the pipeline.Meanwhile,also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a negative role. Nawazuddin will also shake a leg in the film and he's had a complete makeover to play the part of a conniving event organiser. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for films likeandandis a different sort of genre for the actor. "I'm tired of the intensity.. There's a lot of romance, apart from the dancing, in this film," he told news agency PTI.Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming films arewith Sridevi anddirected by Nandita Das. He will also be seen inandco-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and R Madhavan.hits the screens of July 21. (With PTI inputs)