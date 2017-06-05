Tiger Shroff Heralds Munna Michael Trailer With This Still Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael trailer will release today but first here's a still from the film. Munna Michael hits the screens of July 21

Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael, which will make you want to hit the gym on Monday. The 27-year-old actor shared a still from the film, in which he show his well-chiseled abs and in caption he revealed that the film's trailer will release today. Tiger Shroff plays Munna, a dancer who loves to imitate King of Pop Michael Jackson's dance moves. Off-screen too,



Take a look at Tiger Shroff in and as Munna Michael:

#MunnaMichaelTrailer out today! #munnamichael A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT



Munna Michael is Tiger's third film with Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. After Munna Michael, Tiger has Baaghi 2, Rambo and Student Of The Year 2 in the pipeline.



Meanwhile, Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a negative role. Nawazuddin will also shake a leg in the film and he's had a complete makeover to play the part of a conniving event organiser. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for films like Gangs Of Waaseypur and Badlapur and Munna Michael is a different sort of genre for the actor. "I'm tired of the intensity. Bas ho gaya maar-dhaad aur khoon. There's a lot of romance, apart from the dancing, in this film," he told news agency PTI.



Meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Munna Michael:

Ab Delhi ka Don bhi dance karega! #MunnaMichaelPoster @ErosNow @iTIGERSHROFF @AgerwalNidhhi @vikirajani @sabbir24x7 @NextGenFilm A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT



Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming films are MOM with Sridevi and Manto directed by Nandita Das. He will also be seen in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Chanda Mama Door Ke co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and R Madhavan.



Munna Michael hits the screens of July 21. (With PTI inputs)



