Tejas Successfully Test Fires Beyond Visual Range Missile

Light combat aircraft Tejas today "successfully" test fired an air-to-air missile, paving the way for powering the indigenously-built aircraft with missiles having beyond visual range capabilities (BVR).The test-firing was conducted on a manoeuvrable aerial target at the interim test range in Chandipur in Odisha.The defence ministry said the objective of the test was to assess integration of the Derby BVR missile with avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and missile weapon delivery system of Tejas."The flawless launch was demonstrated with all on-board systems performing satisfactorily and the missile scored a direct hit on the target with complete destruction of it."The test firing achieved all its planned objectives. The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on light combat aircraft for FOC (final operational clearance)," it said in a statement.The sensors at the interim test range tracked the target and the missile."The missile launch was performed in lock on after launch mode for a BVR target in the look down mode and the target was destroyed," the statement by the ministry said.